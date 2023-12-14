Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on META. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $334.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

