Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.06. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 5,882,126 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $962.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of -0.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

