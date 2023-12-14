GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in November

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GAIL (India) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. GAIL has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
