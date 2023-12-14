GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in November

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. GAIL has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

