FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE:VET opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,563,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

