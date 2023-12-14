FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $20.32

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.70. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 373,064 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 415.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

