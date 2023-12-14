Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

