Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$19.25

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$18.75 to C$19.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FRU

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.