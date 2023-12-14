Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freehold Royalties traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 127052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

FRU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. Analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

