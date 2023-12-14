Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $141.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Franco-Nevada traded as low as $104.75 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 112699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 119.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

