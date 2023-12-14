Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $141.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

