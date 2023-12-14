Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.06. 541,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,369,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $681,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

