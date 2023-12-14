First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 508.5% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $680,551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,075 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

