First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $101.01 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 186.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $656,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.