First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $101.01 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 186.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $656,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

