First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FNX opened at $101.01 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.