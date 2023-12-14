First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 78,200.0% in November

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 78,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.