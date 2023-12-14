Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.25.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTT

Finning International Trading Up 3.6 %

FTT opened at C$36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.91. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.9770115 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.