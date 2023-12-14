Financial Review: Galenfeha (GLFH) vs. The Competition

Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Galenfeha to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Galenfeha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Galenfeha alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Galenfeha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A Galenfeha Competitors -14.09% -15.17% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galenfeha N/A N/A -5.71 Galenfeha Competitors $904.77 million $23.55 million 89.91

This table compares Galenfeha and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Galenfeha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Galenfeha. Galenfeha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Galenfeha and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galenfeha 0 0 0 0 N/A Galenfeha Competitors 245 1328 1858 137 2.53

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Galenfeha’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galenfeha has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Galenfeha peers beat Galenfeha on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Galenfeha

(Get Free Report)

Galenfeha, Inc. provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.