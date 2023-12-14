Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 971 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.3324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

