Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 488.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

