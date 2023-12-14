Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 6,864 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

