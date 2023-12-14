Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $83.07 and a one year high of $103.93.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.