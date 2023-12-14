Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 473 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

