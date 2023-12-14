Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

