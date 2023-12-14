Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

