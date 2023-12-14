Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $136.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $149.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.