Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
