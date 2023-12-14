Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 10,000 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,775 shares in the company, valued at $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MRAM opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.