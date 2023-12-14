Éric Cantin Purchases 600 Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Cantin acquired 600 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$17,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,243.05.

Boralex Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1636755 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

BLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLX

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.