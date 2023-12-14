EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.63.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Price Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB stock opened at C$85.00 on Monday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.