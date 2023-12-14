EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EQB
EQB Price Performance
EQB Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.