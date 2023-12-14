EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £9,691.11 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Penny purchased 74,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,691.11 ($12,165.59).
Gareth Penny also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Gareth Penny acquired 62,500 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,553.35).
EnQuest Stock Performance
LON ENQ opened at GBX 12.55 ($0.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.09, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77. EnQuest PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 11.87 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.05 ($0.30).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
