Elias Farhat Sells 8,394 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elias Farhat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56.

On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Farhat sold 2,258 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $23,325.14.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $277.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

