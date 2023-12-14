Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $598.07 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.46. The stock has a market cap of $567.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

