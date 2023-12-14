Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EA. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,445,229. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

