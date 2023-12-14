EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.81

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $17.17. EHang shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 42,671 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

