Echelon Wealth Partners Increases DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Price Target to C$1.50

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s current price. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for DIAGNOS’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CVE:ADK opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$30.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -0.25. DIAGNOS has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.59.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

