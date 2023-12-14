Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 421.1% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 647.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 181,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 157,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 263.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,920,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,317 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EXG opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

