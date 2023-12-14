DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Up 1.9 %

SHOP opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Shopify has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $49,113,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 23.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.