Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $694.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock worth $173,610 in the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.