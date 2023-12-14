Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.09 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

