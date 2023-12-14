Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $64.86

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.86, but opened at $66.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 109,821 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.