Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Up to $61.04

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.04, but opened at $62.81. Disc Medicine shares last traded at $65.61, with a volume of 21,494 shares.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at $84,821,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at $84,821,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,656 shares of company stock worth $1,025,145. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12,203.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

