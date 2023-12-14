Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after buying an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after buying an additional 2,824,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 904,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

