DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $144.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.27.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
DKS opened at $141.31 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
