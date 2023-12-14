DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $144.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS opened at $141.31 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

