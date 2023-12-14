Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $355.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $297.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,041,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

