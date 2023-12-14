Desjardins Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CWB opened at C$31.12 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.