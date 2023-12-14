Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,322 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $46,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.97.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
