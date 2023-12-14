Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,322 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $46,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 68.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

