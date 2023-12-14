Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 25,881 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

