Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY24 guidance at $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $8.55-$8.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.46 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

View Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.