Daniel W. Fleming Sells 12,500 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $224,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

