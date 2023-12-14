Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $226.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

