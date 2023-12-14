CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $248.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.91.

Shares of CYBR opened at $204.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $206.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

